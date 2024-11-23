Antetokounmpo supplied 37 points (14-21 FG, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 129-117 win over the Pacers.
The Pacers didn't find a way to slow Antetokounmpo down, and the star forward recorded his second triple-double of the season, with both of them coming in his last four appearances. Even though he's been constantly listed in the injury report due to a left knee tendinopathy, he's been carrying his regular workload every time he steps on the hardwood. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game over his last five appearances.
