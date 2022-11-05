Antetokounmpo logged 26 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-20 FT), 14 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 115-102 victory over Minnesota.

Antetokounmpo didn't have any restrictions despite being listed in the injury report due to a knee injury, and the two-time MVP finally recorded his first triple-double of the season. He also has double-doubled in all but one game in the current campaign, and he is posting MVP-like numbers once again, which is impressive since the Bucks have started the season without another key player in Khris Middleton (wrist). Through eight contests, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.