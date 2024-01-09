Antetokounmpo logged 25 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds and 11 assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 132-116 loss to the Jazz.

Antetokounmpo posted his second triple-double of the month, but Milwaukee can't leave their team woes behind and has now lost three of their last five contests while giving up 120 points or more four times in that span. The team-related struggles have not affected Antetokounmpo's fantasy value, however, as the star forward is averaging 34.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in five January contests. The Bucks are simply too talented to keep struggling at this level on a prolonged stretch, but even if that continues to be the case, Antetokounmpo should remain an elite performer in all formats.