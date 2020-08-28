The NBA postseason will resume Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Bucks and Magic -- among other teams -- were scheduled to play Friday, but that will be changed. The matchup will presumably happen Saturday, but nothing has been immediately set in stone.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Bucks boycotting Game 5•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game 5 boycott possible•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Named Defensive Player of the Year•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another big game in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Starting Game 4•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Deemed probable for Game 4•