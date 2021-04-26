Antetokounmpo registered 31 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Hawks.

Antetokounmpo posted his third straight double-double and has been putting up MVP-worthy stats over his last six games following a six-game absence due to a left knee injury. During that stretch, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.