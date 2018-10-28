Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in 21 points for sixth win of season

Antetokounmpo posted 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 19 minutes in Saturday's 113-91 win over the Magic.

Antetokpunmpo found himself on the bench for the entire third quarter in a game that was already headed for a blowout at halftime. The Bucks are flying high at 6-0 and they obviously are inclined to rest their marquee player when he isn't needed. While their offense has always packed some firepower, their defense is much improved and it's obvious that the Greek Freak has put in a lot of time improving that aspect of his game in the offseason. Even in a blowout situation like this one, Antetokounmpo is a must-start in every contest he plays.