Antetokounmpo amassed 40 points (16-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 35 minutes during Friday's 133-129 loss to the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo couldn't get his shot working from three, but he managed to knock down 69.6 percent of his field goals on the way to a massive scoring night. The forward has also notched a block in three of his last four contests. Antetokounmpo has been on a scoring tear over his last six matchups, averaging 36.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 33.5 minutes.