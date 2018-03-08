Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in game-high 30 in Wednesday's loss
Antetokounmpo scored 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Rockets.
It was a typically impressive performance by the 23-year-old, but it wasn't enough to slow down the hottest team in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is averaging a double-double this season for the first time in his career, but it's his work on the defensive end that's been truly outstanding -- he's recorded multiple steals or blocks, or both, in 13 of the last 15 games.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Produces double-double in narrow loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday vs. Pacers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leaves Wednesday's game with eye injury•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...