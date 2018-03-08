Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in game-high 30 in Wednesday's loss

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Rockets.

It was a typically impressive performance by the 23-year-old, but it wasn't enough to slow down the hottest team in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is averaging a double-double this season for the first time in his career, but it's his work on the defensive end that's been truly outstanding -- he's recorded multiple steals or blocks, or both, in 13 of the last 15 games.