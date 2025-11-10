Antetokounmpo recorded a game-high 37 points (14-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-14 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Rockets.

The 30-year-old superstar has been playing through a sore left knee, but it doesn't seem to be slowing him down. Antetokounmpo has scored more than 30 points in seven of nine games to begin the season, while Sunday's eight boards actually tied his season low. He's averaging 33.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.9 steals and 0.8 threes while shooting what would be a career-high 63.1 percent from the floor.