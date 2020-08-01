Antetokounmpo scored 36 points (14-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-12 FT) and added 15 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in Friday's 119-112 win over the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo made a crucial free throw just moments after it appeared he had fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for the Bucks, the call was reversed, and the 26-year-year old remained in the game to help ice the win. Despite the layoff, he continued where he left off, notching his 18th straight double-double. He'll look to continue that streak Sunday against the Rockets.