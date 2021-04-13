Antetokounmpo (knee) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo has missed the last five games with left knee soreness, and it looks like he may be available to return Wednesday against Minnesota if the knee responds well to the practice. If the two-time MVP is able to return Wednesday, Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo could see their workloads decrease.