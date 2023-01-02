Antetokounmpo (knee) participated in Monday's practice session, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Although coach Mike Budenholzer described Monday's practice as "very light," it was encouraging to see Antetokounmpo participate after missing Sunday's game against the Wizards. Whether he'll be available Tuesday against Washington remains to be seen.
