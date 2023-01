Antetokounmpo (knee) "did pretty much everything" at Thursday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The two-time MVP has missed four straight games while attending to knee soreness, but there's no indication he's dealing with a serious issue. His participation in Thursday's practice indicates there's a strong chance he'll be good to go for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers. More information may arrive when the Bucks release an official injury report Friday.