Antetokounmpo (hamstring) practiced Tuesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While Antetokounmpo fully participated, coach Doc Rivers said it was a relatively light session, so the MVP candidate's status is still murky ahead of Wednesday's showdown in Boston, which is the front half of a back-to-back set. Bobby Portis shined in Antetokounmpo's absence versus the Suns on Sunday.
