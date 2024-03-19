Antetokounmpo (hamstring) practiced Tuesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While Antetokounmpo fully participated, coach Doc Rivers said it was a relatively light session, so the MVP candidate's status is still murky ahead of Wednesday's showdown in Boston, which is the front half of a back-to-back set. Bobby Portis shined in Antetokounmpo's absence versus the Suns on Sunday.