Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Practicing Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (knee) went through a full-contact practice Wednesday, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

This is obviously extremely encouraging news for the reigning MVP, who underwent an MRI following Friday's loss to the Lakers. Antetokounmpo subsequently missed Milwaukee's last two games, but he's avoided any structural damage and figures to return to action within the next game or two. The Bucks are still considering him questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics.