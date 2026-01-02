Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable against Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (injury management) is probable for Friday's game against Charlotte.
Antetokounmpo was a late addition to the injury report, and it's unusual to see a probable tag emerge out of nowhere for injury management, especially since this is not a back-to-back set. For now, his fantasy managers can expect him to be available Friday.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in NYE loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs 24 points in limited minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shows out in return•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Could return Saturday•