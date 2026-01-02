default-cbs-image
Antetokounmpo (injury management) is probable for Friday's game against Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo was a late addition to the injury report, and it's unusual to see a probable tag emerge out of nowhere for injury management, especially since this is not a back-to-back set. For now, his fantasy managers can expect him to be available Friday.

