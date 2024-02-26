Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Antetokounmpo carrying probable tags due to knee soreness has become the norm. He hasn't missed a game since Jan. 17 and has looked sharp in recent weeks, averaging 31.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
