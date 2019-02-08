Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Friday's game against Dallas due to right knee soreness.

Despite battling through some knee soreness, Antetokounmpo is expected to take the court for the first half of their back-to-back Friday in Dallas. Expect confirmation on his status as game time approaches. Antetokounmpo is coming off a stellar outing in which he dropped 43 points in a victory against Washington.