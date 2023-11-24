Watch Now:

Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.

Milwaukee's injury report is clean for the most part, and it sounds like Antetokounmpo will push through his illness Friday. We could get another update after Friday's morning shootaround. Antetokounmpo most recently put up 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists against the Celtics on Wednesday.

More News