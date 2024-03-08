Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo has been bothered by his left Achilles for a few days, and it forced him to the sidelines for Monday's game against the Clippers. However, he was able to suit up Wednesday against the Warriors, finishing with 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 33 minutes.