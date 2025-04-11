Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against Detroit.

After producing 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 win over New Orleans, Antetokounmpo appears likely to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set.