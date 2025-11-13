Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Hornets due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, Antetokounmpo is expected to return in Friday's rematch. Over his last five appearances, the two-time MVP has averaged 32.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.