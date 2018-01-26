Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Dean Maniatt of Brew Hoop reports.
Antetokounmpo already stated earlier in the week that he was expecting to play Friday, so his official listing of probable by the team comes with little surprise. All told, he'll have missed two games while managing soreness in his right knee.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Feels 'ready to go'•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday, Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 22 points Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 34 points Saturday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.