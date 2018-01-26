Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Dean Maniatt of Brew Hoop reports.

Antetokounmpo already stated earlier in the week that he was expecting to play Friday, so his official listing of probable by the team comes with little surprise. All told, he'll have missed two games while managing soreness in his right knee.

