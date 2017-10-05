Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday's game
Antetokounmpo (personal) is probable for Friday's preseason game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Antetokounmpo has missed the team's first two preseason affairs following the death of his father, but may suit up for the third. More word will likely come on Friday whether or not he'll play in the contest, but things are trending in a positive direction,
