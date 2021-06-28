Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Hawks.

The two-time-MVP carried the same designation into Sunday's Game 3 but did not appear bothered by his sore left calf. Antetokounmpo played 41 minutes, finishing with 33 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for his 13th double-double in 14 postseason games. It's possible that the issue is still bothering him, to some extent, but if Game 3 was any indication, Antetokounmpo shouldn't face any tangible limitations.