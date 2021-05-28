Antetokounmpo is probable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Heat due to left groin soreness.

Antetokounmpo has emerged from Thursday's Game 3 against the Heat with groin soreness, but he's not expected to miss a potential series-sweeping Game 4 in Miami. In the series, he's averaged 24.7 points, 16.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 36.3 minutes.