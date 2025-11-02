Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo is on the injury report with a lingering left knee issue that sidelined him Thursday, but after suiting up Saturday and now carrying a probable tag, he's likely to play Monday. The superstar has opened the 2025-26 campaign in dominant fashion, averaging 34.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 blocks through five appearances.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant performance in win•