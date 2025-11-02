Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo is on the injury report with a lingering left knee issue that sidelined him Thursday, but after suiting up Saturday and now carrying a probable tag, he's likely to play Monday. The superstar has opened the 2025-26 campaign in dominant fashion, averaging 34.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 blocks through five appearances.