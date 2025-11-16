Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo frequently carries probable tags, so this is nothing new as he continues to manage some soreness in his left knee. Milwaukee's next back-to-back set doesn't begin until Nov. 28, which helps his case. During Saturday's loss to the Lakers, he produced 32 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes.