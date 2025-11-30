Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (injury management) is probable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Antetokounmpo is likely to play Monday as the Bucks manage his availability due to a left adductor strain. Over two appearances following a four-game absence due to the adductor injury, the two-time MVP has averaged 29.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 29 points in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sniffs triple-double in return•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as questionable•