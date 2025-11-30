Antetokounmpo (injury management) is probable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo is likely to play Monday as the Bucks manage his availability due to a left adductor strain. Over two appearances following a four-game absence due to the adductor injury, the two-time MVP has averaged 29.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest.