Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's contest against Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo sat our Saturday's win over Oklahoma City due to knee soreness, but he'll likely return to the starting lineup Monday. The two-time MVP is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.