Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo continues to deal with left hamstring tendinopathy, but he's been available for the past four games. During that time, he's averaged 28.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 38.5 minutes per game. Assuming he's available, it seems unlikely that he'll face significant restrictions.