Antetokounmpo is probable to face the Clippers on Sunday due to right knee tendinitis.
Antetokounmpo is dealing with a sore right knee, but the probable tag suggests he shouldn't have problems playing and logging his regular workload against one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.
