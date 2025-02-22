Antetokounmpo is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left calf strain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

This calf injury is the same one that has kept Antetokounmpo under a minutes restriction in the Bucks' last two games following the All-Star break, and even though the probable tag suggests the star forward will suit up, he's likely to remain on limited playing time. Antetokounmpo posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 19 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 104-101 victory over the Wizards.