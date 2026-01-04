default-cbs-image
Antetokounmpo (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

This will be Antetokounmpo's second straight probable designation. He seemed fine Friday against Charlotte, finishing with 30 points (11-18 FG, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

