Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
This will be Antetokounmpo's second straight probable designation. He seemed fine Friday against Charlotte, finishing with 30 points (11-18 FG, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes.
