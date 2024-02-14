Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Giannis has been playing through the knee issue for most of February, but it hasn't impacted his play, nor has he missed a game. Managers can plan on having him available for Thursday's game and can expect to get official confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
