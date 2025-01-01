Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn due to right patella tendinopathy.

Antetokounmpo's listed knee injury likely indicates he's fully recovered from the illness and back spasms that forced him to miss four consecutive games before Tuesday's win over Indiana. He dropped 30 points in 35 minutes during the victory and, assuming he doesn't suffer a setback, Antetokounmpo shouldn't have any restrictions against the Nets.