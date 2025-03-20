Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right patella tendinopathy, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been playing through a nagging right knee injury, but he hasn't missed a game since before the All-Star break and will likely suit up for Thursday's contest. He has averaged 27.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game since the beginning of March.