Antetokounmpo (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo is managing a left ankle sprain but is on track to play Thursday. Since returning Dec. 27 from an eight-game absence due to a right calf strain, the superstar is averaging 29.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 29.3 minutes across nine appearances.