Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Antetokounmpo is managing a left ankle sprain but is on track to play Thursday. Since returning Dec. 27 from an eight-game absence due to a right calf strain, the superstar is averaging 29.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 29.3 minutes across nine appearances.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Near triple-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Strong line in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads team with 37/11 double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-winning alley-oop Friday•