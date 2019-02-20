Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Thursday

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a sore knee.

Antetokounmpo has dealt with knee soreness on and off at times this season, but the issue doesn't seem to be anything of great concern. Expect the MVP candidate to take the floor Thursday night, but his inclusion on the injury report implies that the Bucks will keep an eye on his status at shootaround.

