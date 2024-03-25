Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Despite his lingering hamstring issue, Antetokounmpo will likely be able to suit up for a third consecutive matchup Tuesday. Over his last two appearances, he's averaged 25.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.
