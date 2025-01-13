Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Antetokounmpo continues to pop up on the injury report with right patella tendinopathy, though he's expected to suit up for his eighth consecutive contest Tuesday. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 26.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 55.7 percent from the field in 34.2 minutes per contest.