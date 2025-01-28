Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Probable tags have become the norm for Antetokounmpo, but there's always some concern for back-to-back sets in case the team is looking to get him some rest. For now, fantasy managers can pencil him into lineups. Antetokounmpo fared well during Monday's 125-110 victory over Utah, finishing with 35 points (16-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-10 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes.