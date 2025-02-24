Antetokounmpo (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against Houston.

Probable tags are nothing new for Antetokounmpo, so this is par for the course. In his latest outing Sunday against the Heat, Antetokounmpo produced 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes.