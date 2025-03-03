Antetokounmpo is probable for Tuesday's game versus Atlanta due to a left calf strain.

Probable tags are par for the course for Antetokounmpo. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, however, so there's a chance that a maintenance day could be on the table for one of these games. Antetokounmpo has appeared in six straight contests since the All-Star break, averaging 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game.