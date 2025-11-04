Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo produced 33 points (14-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-115 win over the Pacers, including the game-winning shot. The MVP candidate is expected to play through his minor knee issue Tuesday during the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set.