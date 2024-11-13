Share Video

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but it sounds like Antetokounmpo will give it a go. With Damian Lillard (concussion) sidelined again, Antetokounmpo is looking at some serious usage in a great matchup.

