Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

No surprise here, as this is the usual probable tag that Antetokounmpo carries. During Tuesday's win over the Pistons, the big man notched 28 points (10-11 FG, 8-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block over 28 minutes.

