Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
No surprise here, as this is the usual probable tag that Antetokounmpo carries. During Tuesday's win over the Pistons, the big man notched 28 points (10-11 FG, 8-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block over 28 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pops for 28 in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will be available Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: At shootaround, should play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dealing with illness•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Monster triple-double Saturday•