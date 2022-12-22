Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against Brooklyn due to left knee soreness.
Antetokounmpo has been on a tear recently, as he's had back-to-back double-doubles while topping 40 points in each of those appearances. Although he's dealing with a sore knee, he'll likely be able to play through the issue against the Nets.
