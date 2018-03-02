Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday vs. Pacers

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was forced out of Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to an eye injury after appearing to have gotten poked, but it doesn't look like it's going to cost the superstar any time. Barring any setbacks from now until tip, expect Antetokounmpo to be a full go Friday against Indiana.

