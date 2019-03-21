Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Heat.

Antetokounmpo has missed the past two games as a result of a sprained right ankle, but all signs are pointing to him making his return Friday. A confirmation of his availability may arrive following Milwaukee's morning shootaround. In March, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and a combined 2.3 blocks/steals across 32.6 minutes.